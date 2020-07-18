

Angelina Rivera, 82, of Heber passed away on July 3, 2020 from a long-term Illness in El Centro. Angelina was born and raised in Mexicali. She married Martin Rivera in 1961, and raised five children. Angelina was a sales consultant for Avon for over 45 years and a school Crossing Guard for 15 years. She enjoyed serving in her church and community. Angelina was preceded in death by her parents and husband. She is survived by her her children, Martin Jr., Norma, Anna, Gabrielle and Issac along with her eight grandchildren; sisters, Olga, Norma and Yolanda along with many loving nieces and nephews. Services were held on on Friday, July 17, 2020. The family suggest memorials be sent to: The Billy Graham Ministries or any local charity (in her name).



