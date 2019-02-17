|
|
Angie C. Robles, 39, of Imperial passed away on Sunday, February 3, 2019. She was born on September 12, 1979 in Brawley and later married to Ramon Lazano Jr. Angie worked as Certified Medical Assistant, Sees Candy and was also a College Graduate. Angie is survived by her husband, Ramon Lozano Jr.; sons, James R. Cox and Alexander L. Cox; dad, Pedro Robles and brother, Pete Robles all from imperial. She was loved by all and will be dearly missed. Visitation and Service will be held on Monday, February 18, 2019 8 a.m - 12 p.m.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Feb. 17, 2019