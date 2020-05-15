

Anita Acuna, 99, of Calexico passed away on Friday, May 1, 2020 of natural causes in her home. She was born on November 15, 1920 in Cumpas, Sonora Mexico. She loved good food and attending family events, enjoyed making her traditional empanadas, tamales and a lot of other Mexican food, and had a wonderful funny way of making you laugh! Anita was immensely faithful in her belief in God. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Roberto Acuna; 5 siblings; son, Jose De La Luz Acuna; granddaughter, Analy Torres and grandson, Joseph Allen Megan. Anita is survived by her children, Manuel Acuna, Ulises Acuna, Florencio "Lencho" Acuna, Maria Acuna, Ana Guerrero, Frances Alcocer, Roberto "Cacho" Acuna and Silvia Hernandez; 32 grandchildren, 74 great-grandchildren and 17 great-great grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Apostolic Church at 304 Encinas Ave, Calexico, CA 92231. Services will be private.



