ANITA BARBARA PETRONIUS HAJOS
1944 - 2020
Anita Hajos, 75, of Brawley, CA passed away on August 25, 2020 at the home of her sister in Ogden, UT, surrounded by her loving family and friends. Anita was born in St. Petersburg, FL, the daughter of Bernice Petronius and John Rohrey. She grew up in Tucson, AZ, and San Diego, CA, where she graduated from La Jolla High School (1961) and San Diego State University with a degree in Speech Pathology. She received her master's degree in Speech Pathology from Stanford University (1967). In 1967, she married the love of her life Gyula "Gy" Hajos and settled in Brawley, CA, which became her permanent home. Gy and Anita owned several businesses including a frog farm, the Gateway Caf, (both in Westmoreland, CA) Gy's Card Room, and Gy's Heating and Cooling. At the tender age of 22, with her master's degree in hand, Anita became the supervisor of the Speech and Language Department of the Imperial County Office of Education, a position she held for 40 years. She also had a private practice in which she helped many clients throughout the Imperial Valley. Anita loved her work and developed many enduring relationships with clients and their families. Anita was an active member of Sacred Heart Catholic church, Delta Kappa Gamma and PEO Chapter BS (Brawley CA.) and Chapter M (Ogden, UT.) Always social, helpful, and kind, she developed strong, life-long friendships. Anita loved theater, dining out, and travel (all seven continents!), shopping, jewelry, and most of all, her friends and family. Anita was preceded in death by her mother, father and husband. She is survived by her four sisters, Pamela Schafer Chapman (John), Lynne Coleman (Bill), Kathy Clancey (John), and Susan Rohrey (Dr. Mike Small); four cousins, Bill Gaupsas, Jim Gaupsas (Jackie), Rich Gaupsas, Alec Gaupsas, and many close friends. A Mass in Anita's honor will be held at Holy Family Catholic Church, South Ogden, UT at 10:30 a.m. on September 20, 2020. A Celebration of Life tea will be held at the home of Bill and Sue Brandt, in Brawley, CA, at 4 p.m. on October 3, 2020. Due to the Corona Virus Pandemic guidelines limiting gatherings, a private family graveside service will be held at Holy Cross Cemetery in San Diego, CA, at 11 a.m. on October 5, 2020. Arrangements have been entrusted to Provident Funeral Home of Ogden. The family wishes to thank Anita's friends and cousins (especially Bill) Dr. Carl Gray and the team at Utah Hematology and Oncology for giving us extra time with her. Special recognition is offered to Dr. Seth Lewis and the team at Encompass Health hospice; your love, concern, and professionalism made the passing of our precious Anita a peaceful experience for her and all her beloveds. We cannot thank you enough. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Anita's name to Susan G. Komen. Condolences may be shared at www.providentfuneral home.com

Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Sep. 1, 2020.
August 31, 2020
I was able to work with Anita for my 23 years as a teacher and administrator with the Imperial County Office of Education. We consistently worked together to provide the most beneficial services and programs for our special needs students. We were very lucky, Anita and I, as we were apart of a staff that was more family than staff. Good Bye Anita - you are, and will be, missed.
William Puddy
Coworker
August 31, 2020
In the short time I knew Anita I found an extremely sweet, charming and intelligent woman. The devotion shared between Anita and her sister, Pam, was extraordinary! Anita touched all she came in contact with by her gentle nature, mischievous smile and glint in her eyes. RIP my dear PEO sister.
Cheryl Wheelwright
Friend
August 30, 2020
What a blessing and gift to have known Anita. She radiated love, humor and kindness to all. She was a true supported on those with communication disabilities. Forever this dear woman shall remain in my heart. So grateful our paths crossed.
Jayne Higgins, Retired Speech Pathologist, Carlsbad, CA
jayne higgins
Friend
