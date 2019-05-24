

Anita Borchard Merten, 92, passed away peacefully after a short illness on May 16, 2019. Anita was born in Oxnard, CA on October 8, 1926, to Anna and Antone Borchard, pioneers of Orange County. Anita grew up on the family farm south of Santa Ana with her sisters, Bernice, Frances and Wilma and her brother, Vincent. Their family home and grounds were donated to the Catholic Church and are now the site of the Heart of Jesus Retreat Center and a convent for the Sisters of the Society Devoted to the Sacred Heart. She married Gerard Callens on February 23, 1946, and had five children: Gerard, Stephen, Andrea, Christine and Carolyn. Two years after Gerard's death in 1956, she married John Merten on June 7, 1958, and they had three children: John, Anita and Paul. Anita lived a full life as a devoted wife, loving mother and homemaker. She kept an immaculate home and enjoyed planning and preparing meals for family and friends, most especially over the holidays. One of the most important pleasures in her life was gardening and she took great pride in her rose garden. Most of all she loved her family and instilled in her children strong values that have served them well. In addition to being devoted to her family, she was a faithful Catholic who found great comfort in praying the rosary. Anita was predeceased by her beloved husbands, Gerard and John; her brother, Vincent; sisters, Bernice, Wilma and Frances. She is survived by her 8 children, Gerard (Janet) of Holtville, Stephen of Holtville, Andrea (Karl-Wilhelm) of Imperial, Christine (Frank) of San Francisco, CA, Carolyn (Jim) of Astoria, OR, John (Kendra) of Columbia, NJ, Anita of Imperial, Paul (Denise) of Mesa, AZ; along with 22 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. Visitation will be held on Friday, May 24th at St. Joseph Church in Holtville from 6 to 9 p.m., with the rosary being recited at 7 p.m. A funeral mass will be celebrated Saturday, May 25th at 8 a.m., also at St. Joseph Church. Contributions in honor of Anita's memory may be made to the Heart of Jesus Retreat Center located at 2927 S. Greenville St., Santa Ana 92704. Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on May 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary