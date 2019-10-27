|
Anita Louise Ramirez joined her Father in heaven on October 14, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband Art Ramirez. She is survived by her sister Carol Williams of Colorado and her sons Doug Lough of Joshua Tree, Frank Lough of San Bernardino, Paul Lough of Santee and stepson Arturo Ramirez Jr. of Long Beach. She has 3 granddaughters and 6 great grandchildren. Anita was born in Redlands, CA to Sydney and Opal Sutherland of Big Bear California. She went to San Diego State and acquired her teaching credentials and a Masters in Business. Anita's first teaching job was at Calexico Elementary where she taught for 27 years. Anita loved to knit and crochet and won several ribbons for her beautiful work at the county fair. She was home and surrounded by her family at the time of passing. She will be forever missed. Services will be held privately. In lieu of flowers Anita wishes that donations be made to the ASPCA on her behalf.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Oct. 27, 2019