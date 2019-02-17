Mary Ann Quisenberry Lavezo passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 12, 2019. Called Ann all her life, she was born May 10, 1929 in Kansas City, Kansas to Henry and Letha (Milton) Quisenberry. After the death of her father, her mother wed William Battin. They made their home in California. Ann graduated from Van Nuys High School. In 1950 she and her fiance, Warren Stephen Lavezo, DDS, were married in El Centro, CA where they made their home. Ann and Warren were blessed with three children. While married and raising her family, Ann earned her Bachelor's and Master's degrees from San Diego State University. Ann taught primary grades for 25 years. She was honored to receive the California Language Teacher of the Year award during her career. Upon retirement in 1994 she and Warren moved to Albuquerque, New Mexico. During her retirement years Ann substitute taught, was a volunteer reading tutor, and was an English as a Second Language (ESL) volunteer tutor for Catholic Charities. She was a recipient of the Catholic Charities Matthew 25 award. After a lengthy illness and recovery from Guillain-Barre Syndrome, Ann served as the New Mexico Liaison for the Guillain-Barre Syndrome/CIDP Foundation for 8 years. Ann is preceded in death by her mother, stepfather, spouse Warren, and son Laurence. She is survived by son Stephen Lavezo; wife, Lynn; grandsons Christopher and Jonathan Lavezo; daughter Christiane LoCascio and grandson Joseph LoCascio; daughter-in-law, Luz Lavezo and granddaughters Laura and Leah Lavezo. Following cremation, private services and ennichement will be held at San Luis Rey Mission in Oceanside, California. Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Feb. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary