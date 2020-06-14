

Anna M. Terrazas, 90, passed away on Thursday, June 4, 2020 due to heart failure. Anna was born and raised in Calexico and became a resident of El Centro for the past 46 years. She married Albert Terrazas in 1953 and was married for 62 years until he predeceased her in 2016. Anna worked for the Calexico Chronicle as a reporter covering local society stories for 21 years. She then worked for the Imperial Valley Press as the Society Editor of the Calexico bureau and wrote a column called "Border Brevities". She retired after 22 years at the IV Press in 1992. Anna was preceded in death by her parents Reyes and Dolores Mercado; twin sister Maggie Goff; daughters Clarissa (Rissy) Marrs; an infant child, Marissa Terrazas; siblings Joe and Frank Mercado and Lupita Velasquez. She is survived by her sibling Loli Torres; daughters Terry (Ron) Asamen and Lisa (Dave) Schmidt; grandchildren Edward, Andrea and Alexis Asamen, David and Steven Fowler, Shelby Schmidt, Christopher Marrs, Vanessa (Tony) Rhea and Emily (Ed) Gonsalez. Anna had 12 great-grandchildren. Interment will be private due to Covid restrictions and a gathering for friends and family will be held at a later date. For updates on Memorial Services, please check the Featheringill Mortuary website.



