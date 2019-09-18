Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
402 South Imperial Ave.
Brawley, CA 92227
Rosary
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart Church
Brawley, CA
View Map
Memorial Mass
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
10:30 AM
Sacred Heart Church
Brawley, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for ANTHONY RUIZ
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ANTHONY AVILA "TONY" RUIZ


1951 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ANTHONY AVILA "TONY" RUIZ Obituary
Anthony Ruiz, 67, of Brawley passed away on Thursday, September 5, 2019. He was born on October 14, 1951 in Turlock, CA and later married Yolanda R. Ruiz on May 4, 1974 in Brawley, CA. Anthony is survived by his wife, Yolanda R. Ruiz of Brawley, CA; sons, Anthony R. Ruiz,of Brawley, CA and Steven R. Ruiz of Beaverton and 6 grandchildren. Rosary will be held on Friday, September 20, 2019 at 10 a.m. with Memorial Mass to follow at 10:30 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church in Brawley, CA and will be officiated by Fr. Andrew Kunambi.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Sept. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ANTHONY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.