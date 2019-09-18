|
Anthony Ruiz, 67, of Brawley passed away on Thursday, September 5, 2019. He was born on October 14, 1951 in Turlock, CA and later married Yolanda R. Ruiz on May 4, 1974 in Brawley, CA. Anthony is survived by his wife, Yolanda R. Ruiz of Brawley, CA; sons, Anthony R. Ruiz,of Brawley, CA and Steven R. Ruiz of Beaverton and 6 grandchildren. Rosary will be held on Friday, September 20, 2019 at 10 a.m. with Memorial Mass to follow at 10:30 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church in Brawley, CA and will be officiated by Fr. Andrew Kunambi.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Sept. 18, 2019