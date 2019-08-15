|
|
Anthony Navar, 31, of Holtville, passed away on Monday, August 12, 2019. He was born on May 3, 1988 in Brawley. He is survived by his parents, Ignacio and Maria Navar; his sister, Shannon Navar; children, Alize, Cesar and Kim Nava. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 from 6 to 9 p.m. at Frye Chapel and Mortuary in Brawley. Service officiated by Fr. Andrew Kunambi will take place on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at 9 a.m. at Frye Chapel and mortuary in Brawley. Burial will immediately follow at Riverview Cemetery in Brawley.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Aug. 15, 2019