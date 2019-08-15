Home

FRYE CHAPEL & MORTUARY OF IMPERIAL VALLEY - Brawley
799 Brawley Ave
Brawley, CA 92227
(760) 344-1414
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Frye Chapel and Mortuary
Brawley, CA
Service
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
9:00 AM
Frye Chapel and mortuary
Brawley, CA
ANTHONY IGNACIO NAVAR


1988 - 2019
ANTHONY IGNACIO NAVAR Obituary
Anthony Navar, 31, of Holtville, passed away on Monday, August 12, 2019. He was born on May 3, 1988 in Brawley. He is survived by his parents, Ignacio and Maria Navar; his sister, Shannon Navar; children, Alize, Cesar and Kim Nava. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 from 6 to 9 p.m. at Frye Chapel and Mortuary in Brawley. Service officiated by Fr. Andrew Kunambi will take place on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at 9 a.m. at Frye Chapel and mortuary in Brawley. Burial will immediately follow at Riverview Cemetery in Brawley.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Aug. 15, 2019
