

Anthony "Tony" John Albritton, was called to be with the Lord on February 28, 2019. Tony is survived by Teresa Valenzuela and by her children, Henry Valenzuela and Veronica (John) Abarca and by her grandchildren, JC Abarca, Clarissa Abarca, Andrew Abarca, Isaiah Valenzuela and Isaac Valenzuela. Tony played an important role in the children's life, they referred to Tony as Pappy. Tony Albritton was born on March 21, 1955 in Victorville, CA, to Joan and Alfred Albritton. At the age of 8, his Mother and two siblings, Debbie and Kelly moved to San Diego, CA. Tony attended Patrick Henry High School. He also attended Chico College and American Junior College majoring in Accounting. In his early years, Tony worked for his uncle in the Wylie family sign business. He also enjoyed riding his Harley, sailing and had a love for fast muscle cars. In the 1970's, Tony, a true entrepreneur, started his own sign company doing work throughout San Diego County. In 1982, Tony decided to use his business skills and moved to El Centro, CA. working as a credit manager for Desert Seed Co., Arco Seed Co., and eventually became the credit manager at Neuman Seed Co., with great success. In 1991, Tony had the vision to see that the run down and unused Knights of Columbus Hall outside of town was an opportunity. The old Knights of Columbus Hall was actually a historical building, the Old Eucalyptus Schoolhouse. Many of the Imperial County's oldest families graduated from the Old Eucalyptus Schoolhouse. Tony's vision was to create a premier venue in Imperial County. He had the skill set to totally rebuild and remodel the Old Eucalyptus Schoolhouse in to an entertainment venue. In 2011, Tony embarked on a stunning addition to the facility, adding 10,000 square feet to create a stunning building of his design, and much of the work done was with his own skill as a finish carpenter, plumber and electrician. He created an amazing venue for friends and family to enjoy, and was so proud of his accomplishment. The historic Old Eucalyptus Schoolhouse is a remarkable historic landmark restored and created by Tony, and now part of the history of Imperial County. Tony's favorite pastime was spending time with his loved ones. When he wasn't working on a new project, he enjoyed listening to music. He was a country and classic rock enthusiast. Another of his hobbies was to watch Barrett-Jackson car auctions. On numerous occasions, Tony traveled to watch live Barrett-Jackson car auctions. Tony will be missed and remembered with fond memories he leaves behind for his loved ones. Visitation will be Friday, April 19, 2019, from 6 to 9 p.m., Rosary will be 7 p.m., at Frye Chapel Mortuary in Brawley. Liturgy will be officiated by Deacon Marcos on Saturday, April 20, 2019, at 9:30 a.m. at Frye Chapel in Brawley. Celebration of Tony's life will be held immediately after liturgy, Saturday, April 20, 2019, at the Old Eucalyptus Schoolhouse, 796 W. Evan Hewes Highway, El Centro, CA.