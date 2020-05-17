

Antonia Alvarado, 81, of Calexico passed away on April 30, 2020 of natural causes in Calexico. Antonia was best known to family and friends as "Tonchi". All those that spent time with her knew her as an amazing cook. If you visited her, you were offered a meal, that included beans, salsa, salad and of course coffee. Tonchi was a homemaker and was very passionate about cleaning and gardening. She loved to go shopping, play bingo and play slots at the casinos. She was preceded in death by her parents, Teresa and Agustin Mendoza; sisters, Aurelia, Carmen, Rebecca and Lupe; brothers, Marcos and Agustin and her son, Larry Alvarado. She is survived by her husband of 65 years, George Alvarado of Calexico; sister, Sara Reyes of Nipomo, CA; 4 children, George Alvarado (Sharon) of Elk Grove, CA, Mario Alvarado (Anna), Arlene Garcia (Rudy) and Maria Teresa Romero (Diego) all of Calexico, CA; 26 beautiful grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Tonchi was blessed with lots of nieces and nephews from the Imperial Valley, San Diego, Nipomo, Fresno areas. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, May 20, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. at Hems Brothers Mortuary in Calexico. Burial will follow at 11 a.m. at Mt. View Cemetery in Calexico. The family suggests memorials to: Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in Calexico, CA.



