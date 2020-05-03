ANTONIO D. TALAMANTES
1938 - 2020
Antonio D. Talamantes, 81, of Calexico, CA died peacefully at home surrounded by his family on Friday, April 17, 2020. Antonio was born on August 12, 1938 in Mexicali, MX. He married Maria Talamantes on May 16, 1959 in Winterhaven, CA. He is survived by his wife, Maria Talamantes of Calexico, CA; children, Patricia Urbina of Chula Vista, CA, Sandra Talamantes of Calexico, CA, Antonio Talamantes Jr. of Chula Vista, CA; Armando Talamantes of Chula Vista, CA, Victor Talamantes of Calexico, CA, Maria Elena (Malena) Magana of Calexico, CA; 12 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. A Memorial service will be held on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. at Hems Brothers Mortuary in Calexico, CA. Burial will immediatley follow at 11 a.m. at Mountain View Cemetery in Calexico, CA. Due to current delivery limitations of flower arrangements, in lieu of flowers family asks that you please make donations to our local Cancer Resource Center of the Desert so that they can continue to help other families in need of support.

Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Hems Brothers Mortuary
1820 N Imperial Ave
Calexico, CA 92231
(760) 357-3757
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
0 entries
