Resources More Obituaries for ANTONIO ABATTI Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? ANTONIO FELIX "TONY" ABATTI

1936 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers

Tony Abatti, 82, of El Centro passed away Wednesday, June 12, 2019 in San Diego, California. He was born on June 25, 1936 to Giovanni Battista Abatti and Antonia Scalvini, Italian immigrants. Vigil will be from 6pm to 9pm and the Rosery will begin at 7pm and held on Tuesday, June 25, 2019. Funeral Services will be on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at 9am, both Services will be held at Saint Mary's Catholic Parish in El Centro, California. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in memory of Tony Abatti to your favorite organization or charity. Tony grew up in the Imperial Valley and started farming at a very young age with his family and older siblings and once he became an adult he and his brother Ben Abatti started their own farming companies, "Abatti Farms" and "Abatti Produce". In the mid-1980's Tony decided to branch out and begin his own farming business "Tony Abatti Farms". Over the years as his farming business grew, his love for their community also grew. Tony became a huge supporter and contributor to many organizations and charities in the Imperial Valley ranging from local youth agriculture and sporting programs. Tony loved cooking his famous deep pit BBQ for many of the imperial Valley fund raising events. Tony was also a supporter of the Mexicali and San Felipe Fire Departments. After more than 70 years of farming, In 2006 Tony decided it was time to retire and spend time with his family. Tony will be deeply missed but the footprints he left will forever be remembered. Tony married his first wife, Shiela Goss on November 14, 1959 and together they had Two Sons and Three Daughters, Tony married his current wife Ninfa Cardenas on September 1, 1973 and together they had three sons. Tony was preceded in death by his parents, Giovanni and Antonia Abatti, Mother-in-law Rosa Chavez; brother Joe Abatti; brothers-in-law Albert Studer, Guillermo and Mario Fernandez; nephew Johnny Abatti and son-in-law Steve Wills. Tony is survived by his wife, Ninfa Abatti; his children Richard Abatti, Christina Wills, Cheryl Fowler (Carl), Jeffery Abatti (Patricia), Tonette Johnson (Russell) Giovanni Abatti (Judy), Anthony Abatti and David Abatti; his grandchildren Shanna Fitzurka (Mark), Sharon Moore, Andrew Johnson, Jennifer Holdridge (Chris), Stacey Amparano (Fabian), Kimberly Bisi (Daniel), Lance Johnson, Stevie Wills, Caitlin Johnson, Cody Fowler, Kelly Abatti, Amanda Wills, Jeffery "Jay" Abatti, Kayleigh Abatti, Jonathan "Jon" Abatti, Matthew James Abatti, Valentina Abatti, Giovanna Abatti, Kori Abatti, Malachi Abatti and his great grandchildren Makenzie Miguel, Porter Fitzurka, Delilah Yanez, Mia Wills, Miles Amparano and Alessia Bisi. Tony is also survived by his brothers Alex Abatti, Ben Abatti (Loretta); sisters Margaret Studer, Agnes Poloni (Louie) and numerous nephews and nieces. Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on June 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries