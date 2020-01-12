|
Antonio Plancarte Rodriguez, 88, of Calexico, California, was called by The Lord on Monday, December 30, 2019 at El Centro Regional Medical Center. He was born in Uruapan Michoacan Mexico. Mr. Plancarte migrated to the border region in the mid 1950s and worked under the Bracero program. He eventually immigrated to the US, and later became a naturalized citizen. He worked as an equipment operator with Imperial Valley farming operations for over 35 years, where he developed a reputation for being a hard worker and his meticulous attention to detail with the crops. He enjoyed baseball, Los Dodgers. Whether it was catching a game on television or, going to the winter league games in Mexicali, he was always ready to catch a game. He enjoyed playing, and was practically unbeatable, at dominoes. He had a passion for back yard gardening, where he raised enough herbs, fruits and vegetables to share with most of his neighbors. He was preceded in death by his wife, Esther Banales de Plancarte in 1993, who also migrated from Michoacan Mexico; daughter, Lucy Serrette and granddaughter, Martha Plancarte. He is survived by his sisters, Maria Plancarte and Natividad Plancarte; son, Luis A. Plancarte, wife Martha Fajardo Plancarte; daughters, Esther P. Martinez, husband Frank Martinez and Rosemary P. Triviso, husband Reyes Triviso; six grandchildren, Alwyn Delatte, Anthony Plancarte, Christian Plancarte, Katherine Plancarte, Andrew Triviso and Christopher Triviso; and three great-grandchildren. Services will be held at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in Calexico, on Thursday January 30, 2020. Viewing will begin at 9:30 a.m., followed by prayer of the rosary at 10 a.m. This will be followed by mass at 10:30 a.m. and then interment to follow at Mountain View Cemetery in Calexico, California.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Jan. 12, 2020