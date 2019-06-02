Home

POWERED BY

Services
St Patrick's Catholic Church
133 E Church St
Calipatria, CA 92233
(760) 348-2733
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
St. Patrick's Church
Calipatria, CA
View Map
Rosary
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
7:00 PM
St. Patrick's Church
Calipatria, CA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
9:00 AM
St. Patrick's Church
Calipatria, CA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
9:00 AM
St. Patrick's Church
Calipatria, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for ARCADIO BECERRA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ARCADIO G. BECERRA


1936 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
ARCADIO G. BECERRA Obituary
Arcadio G. Becerra, 82, of Calipatria, CA passed away on Sunday, May 26, 2019. Arcadio was born on July 5, 1936 in Okinawa, Jalisco. He married Leonor Becerra on December 22, 1957 in Guadalajara, MX. He is survived by his children, Gregorio Becerra of San Jose, CA, Jose I. Becerra of Calipatria, CA, Javier Becerra of Germany, Maria Cristobal of Imperial, CA, Eva Gonzalez of Calipatria, CA, Martin Becerra of Brawley, CA, Juan Becerra of Imperial, CA and Anna Herrera of San Mateo, CA; brother, Ramon G. Becerra of Brawley, CA. Visitation will be held on Monday, June 10, 2019 from 6 to 9 p.m. and with rosary at 7 p.m. at St. Patrick's Church in Calipatria, CA. Mass will be held on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at 9 a.m. at St. Patrick's Church in Calipatria, CA. Burial will immediately follow at Riverview Cemetery in Brawley, CA.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on June 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.