|
|
Arcadio G. Becerra, 82, of Calipatria, CA passed away on Sunday, May 26, 2019. Arcadio was born on July 5, 1936 in Okinawa, Jalisco. He married Leonor Becerra on December 22, 1957 in Guadalajara, MX. He is survived by his children, Gregorio Becerra of San Jose, CA, Jose I. Becerra of Calipatria, CA, Javier Becerra of Germany, Maria Cristobal of Imperial, CA, Eva Gonzalez of Calipatria, CA, Martin Becerra of Brawley, CA, Juan Becerra of Imperial, CA and Anna Herrera of San Mateo, CA; brother, Ramon G. Becerra of Brawley, CA. Visitation will be held on Monday, June 10, 2019 from 6 to 9 p.m. and with rosary at 7 p.m. at St. Patrick's Church in Calipatria, CA. Mass will be held on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at 9 a.m. at St. Patrick's Church in Calipatria, CA. Burial will immediately follow at Riverview Cemetery in Brawley, CA.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on June 2, 2019