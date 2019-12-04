Home

POWERED BY

Services
Graveside service
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
1:00 PM
Evergreen Cemetery
El Centro, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for ARMANDO PADILLA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ARMANDO PADILLA


1963 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ARMANDO PADILLA Obituary

Armando Padilla, 56, of El Centro passed away on October 29, 2019. He was born on May 24, 1963 in El Centro. He was preceded in death by his parents, Enrique and Maria Consuelo Padilla and grandchild, Jovanni Lucero. Armando is survived by his children, Christina Labunog Padilla of Imperial, Cynthia Lucero Padilla of Las Vegas, NV, and Anthony Padilla of Las Vegas, NV; brothers, Luis Padilla of Victorville, David Padilla of San Diego, Carlos Padilla of Imperial, Alfonso Padilla of El Centro, Henry Padilla of El Centro.; sisters, Isabel Belew of Yuma, AZ and Margaret Padilla of El Centro; grandchildren, Desmond, Nevaeh, Rio, Benjamin, and Mielynne Padilla of Las Vegas, NV and Mannix Labunog of Imperial. Graveside service will be held on Friday, December 6, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Evergreen Cemetery in El Centro.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Dec. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ARMANDO's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -