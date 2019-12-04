|
Armando Padilla, 56, of El Centro passed away on October 29, 2019. He was born on May 24, 1963 in El Centro. He was preceded in death by his parents, Enrique and Maria Consuelo Padilla and grandchild, Jovanni Lucero. Armando is survived by his children, Christina Labunog Padilla of Imperial, Cynthia Lucero Padilla of Las Vegas, NV, and Anthony Padilla of Las Vegas, NV; brothers, Luis Padilla of Victorville, David Padilla of San Diego, Carlos Padilla of Imperial, Alfonso Padilla of El Centro, Henry Padilla of El Centro.; sisters, Isabel Belew of Yuma, AZ and Margaret Padilla of El Centro; grandchildren, Desmond, Nevaeh, Rio, Benjamin, and Mielynne Padilla of Las Vegas, NV and Mannix Labunog of Imperial. Graveside service will be held on Friday, December 6, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Evergreen Cemetery in El Centro.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Dec. 4, 2019