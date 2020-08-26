1/1
ARMANDO RUIZ
1940 - 2020
Beloved Husband, Father, Grandpa, Great-Grandpa, and Brother Armando Y. Ruiz passed away July 18, 2020, after a brief but hard fought battle against cancer. Armando was born to Manuel and Martina Ruiz in Seeley, California, on February 6, 1940, one of 6 brothers and sisters. Armando attended schools in El Centro and college at Imperial Valley College. It was at IVC he met his future wife Sulema Soto whom he married December 31, 1961 in Yuma, AZ. Together they had two children, Sandra Anne and Steven Armando. Armando was a lifelong Imperial Valley resident and worked as a truck driver, heavy equipment operator, and dispatcher for Ryerson Concrete then Granite Construction where he worked until his retirement. Armando enjoyed going to the desert to ride his dune buggy, going to casinos, watching his favorite LA sports teams the Rams and Dodgers, watching his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren play their many sports. Armando also coached his son, Steven in Little League Baseball for a few years. He was preceded in death by his father Manuel Ruiz; his mother Martina Ruiz; his sister Delores Meyer; his brother Gabriel Ruiz and his sister Emily Temple. Armando is survived by his wife of 58 years Sulema; his daughter Sandy; his son Steven, brothers Robert Ruiz and Gonzalo Ruiz; grandchildren Krystle (Diego) Ruiz Banda, Karch (Denise) Pearson, Samantha Ruiz, Khyle (Crystal) Pearson, and Steven Ruiz; great- grandchildren Andruw Mitchell, Kane Banda, Kholt Pearson, Kali Pearson, Khylie Pearson and Blaze Pearson; and numerous nieces and nephews including Chris and Michelle Rodiles and Eric Rodiles who helped him greatly especially during his last few months. Visitation will be held on Friday, August 28, 2020 from 8 to 9 a.m. at Frye Chapel and Mortuary in Brawley, CA. Please join us for processional to Mountain View Cemetery. Graveside will be private due to restrictions at Mountain View Cemetery at 10 a.m. in Calexico, CA. Armando was a very kind and special man and will be greatly missed by all his family who loved him very much.

Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
FRYE CHAPEL & MORTUARY OF IMPERIAL VALLEY - Brawley
799 Brawley Ave
Brawley, CA 92227
(760) 344-1414
