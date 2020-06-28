Armida Ibarra Guerrero 71, of Imperial, CA passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family at home on June 21st, from the effects of cancer. Armida was born in Tepic, Nayarit, Mexico to Maria Elisa Ortega and Jose Guillermo Ibarra. The seventh of eleven children, Armida grew up in Mexicali, Mexico before attending Imperial High School, where she met her husband of over 52 years. Armida was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, mother-in-law, and friend to everyone she met. Armida also babysat children in her home for over 25 years, and then volunteered at Ben Hulse Elementary School, nurturing and loving every single child in her care. Armida was an avid reader who always instilled the importance of education in her children. Armida also devoted her life to helping others, whether it was taking care of siblings who were facing their own illnesses, donating to children's charities, or helping others less fortunate in Mexicali. Most of all, she loved spending time with her familyher vibrant, beautiful, kind and loving presence has left a lasting impact on so many people who adored her and who will always cherish her. Armida was preceded in death by her parents and siblings: Jose Ibarra, Olga Tovar, Sergio Ibarra, Norma Navarrete, and Fernanda Mora. She is survived by her husband, Jorge Guerrero; daughter, Claudia (Dan) Pearson of Los Angeles and son Grant; daughter, Patricia (Joe Dyson) Guerrero of San Diego and sons Anthony and Christopher; siblings Elisa Arguilez, Delia Irma Ortega, Cecilia Wilson, Rodolfo Ibarra and Roxana Montano; and many loving sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces and nephews. A celebration of Armida's life will be held at a future date when all her family and loved ones are able to attend in person. Donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, at https://www.stjude.org/give/memorials-and-dedications.html.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Jun. 28, 2020.