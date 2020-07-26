

Arnold "Noly" Valencia passed away on July 1, 2020, at the age of 86. Arnold was born on February 28, 1934 in Chandler, AZ to Carlos and Lupe Valencia. He was employed by Brawley Union High School District in the Maintenance and Transportation Departments, retiring after over 35 years of service. Arnold's great passions included his guitar, music, and singing. He and his Trio entertained at hundreds of events over the years. His voice was amazing and like no other. He also enjoyed barbecuing for family and friends and was excellent at it. Arnold is survived by his wife, Meri Valencia; his children: Diana (Bert) Anderson, Carlos (Linda) Valencia, Birdie (Jessie) Valencia and Karen (Pancho) Gallegos; his grandchildren: Tina (Ron) Martinez, Mark Valencia, Alan Anderson, Sarah Anderson, Taylor Martinez, Miranda Martinez, Nico Martinez, Aleeza Gallegos, and JR Gallegos; great-grand- children: Maddie, Kayden and Marcus Martinez; sister Irene Lopez. Arnold is preceded in death by his parents, Carlos and Lupe Valencia; siblings, Carmen Singh and Adolfo Valencia. Due to the COVID-19 situation a small graveside service will be held on August 12, 2020. A celebration of life will be held at a later date when permitted.



