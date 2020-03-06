Home

POWERED BY

ARTHUR AMADOR VALENZUELA


1927 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ARTHUR AMADOR VALENZUELA Obituary

Arthur (Art) Amador Valenzuela, 92, passed away on February 24, 2020. He was born July 23, 1927 in Jacumba, CA to Frank and Ramona Valenzuela. He was one of 13 siblings. He attended schools in El Centro and graduated as a proud Spartan from Central Union High School. He served in the US Army during WWII. Upon returning from the war he started his own business, Arts Trenching Service. He helped build the Imperial Valley for 20 years before he went to work for City of Brawley where he retired from after many years of service. Art was a great man who loved his family and community. He could be seen cruising the streets and roads of the Imperial Valley while checking the fields with his best friend Frank or simply helping a friend. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 63 years, Christina; parents, Frank and Ramona Valenzuela; brothers, Phililp, Marcus, Adolpho and William; sisters, Mary, Sophia, Sally and Caroline. Arthur is survived by his son, David (Rosie) Valenzuela; daughters, Susan Valenzuela, Alice (Renee) Valenzuela, Theresa (Steve) Givens; granddaughter, Sarah (Steve) Thomas; great-granddaughter, Katie Thomas; great-grandson, Seth Thomas; brother, Mel (Virginia) Valenzuela and sisters-in-law, Carmen and Sally Valenzuela. No services will be held.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Mar. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ARTHUR's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -