Arthur (Art) Amador Valenzuela, 92, passed away on February 24, 2020. He was born July 23, 1927 in Jacumba, CA to Frank and Ramona Valenzuela. He was one of 13 siblings. He attended schools in El Centro and graduated as a proud Spartan from Central Union High School. He served in the US Army during WWII. Upon returning from the war he started his own business, Arts Trenching Service. He helped build the Imperial Valley for 20 years before he went to work for City of Brawley where he retired from after many years of service. Art was a great man who loved his family and community. He could be seen cruising the streets and roads of the Imperial Valley while checking the fields with his best friend Frank or simply helping a friend. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 63 years, Christina; parents, Frank and Ramona Valenzuela; brothers, Phililp, Marcus, Adolpho and William; sisters, Mary, Sophia, Sally and Caroline. Arthur is survived by his son, David (Rosie) Valenzuela; daughters, Susan Valenzuela, Alice (Renee) Valenzuela, Theresa (Steve) Givens; granddaughter, Sarah (Steve) Thomas; great-granddaughter, Katie Thomas; great-grandson, Seth Thomas; brother, Mel (Virginia) Valenzuela and sisters-in-law, Carmen and Sally Valenzuela. No services will be held.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Mar. 6, 2020