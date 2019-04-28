Arthur Edward "Nick" Luevano, 78, of San Diego, passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 14, 2019 in San Diego, CA. Art "Nick" attended Central Union High School. He lived his life in Imperial Valley where he enoyed each day to the fullest. In his early years, he was married to Nancy Gaston and raised his three daughters in Imperial, CA. His favorite memories were San Felipe, the valley desert, and Ensenada, BC. He worked for IID for over 35 years as a lineman and electrician and retired in 1993. Prior to that he worked as a roofer for Billado Roofing. Anyone who met Art "Nick" was left with an everlasting impression. He was unforgettable, fun, and the life the life of any party. He married Mary Mercado in the early eighties and he remained by her side until the end. He will be missed and remembered by his family and friends with love and great memories. He was preceded in death by his mother, Monica Fong; his father, Stanley Fong; his brother, Daniel Luevano; his nephew, Timothy Luevano. He is survivied by his wife, Mary Luevano (Brawley); his brother, Joseph Luevano (Petaluma); his sister, Mary Lopez (San Diego); his three daughters; Amy Robinson, Wendy Luevano and Tracy Canalez; his stepchildren Martin Mercado "Luevano", Candy, Grace, Andy, Sandra and Mayra. He also will be missed by numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and stepchildren as well. A Celebration of life will be held on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 12 p.m. at Hot Rods and Beer, 235 West E. 5th St. in Holtville, CA. His remains will be scattered at sea as he requested. Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Apr. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary