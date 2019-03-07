

It is with great sorrow that we announce the unexpected passing of Arthur "Arturo" Garcia on February 26, 2019. Born in Eagle Pass, Texas he was raised in Calexico, CA and was a long time resident of Kennedy Gardens. He graduated from Calexico High School in 1977 and worked for Safeway in Calexico for many years, followed by over 20 years at USG in Plaster City. He was a beloved brother, uncle, cousin, and best friend. He was preceded in death by his father, Jose A. Garcia "the Mayor of Kennedy Gardens", his mother Maria Esperia Garcia, and his brother Jose "Joe" Garcia. He is survived by his brother Manuel Garcia and his family (Lucia "Lupe", Jose Big Joe, and Maria Esperia Espie Garcia; Veronica, Tony, and Little Tony Camarena), sister Diana G. Nuez and her family (Jose Nuez; Sally, David, Devon, and Amanda Mandy Cota; Erica, Jose, Gabriel Papas, and Isabella Bella La Cuesta; and Joe Jr Little Joe, Davilynn, and Nixon Nuez), sister Leticia "Lety" G. Duarte and her family (Leonardo, Leonardo Arturo, Leticia Beba, and Joe Bebo Duarte), sister and caregiver Juanita Garcia, and his late brother Jose "Joe" Garcias family (Jose Manuel and Wendy Garcia; Maria Rebecca "Becky" Garcia and Miguel Conseco; Rubie, Jason, and Amelia Vesper Donaghy); numerous cousins; and his life-long sweetheart Marisela "Mari" Portillo. Arthur was a devoted Catholic with strong principles. He loved his family and friends and was very protective of them. He adored his dog "Rocky", working on the train at USG, and the Dallas Cowboys NFL Team. He was extremely generous, kind, and modest. He was a gentle bear of a man with a wonderfully loud laugh that was contagious. He will be greatly missed by everyone whose life he touched. Visitation will be held at Hems Brothers Mortuary in Calexico on Tuesday, March 12, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., with Rosary beginning at 7 p.m. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Our Lady of Guadalupe church in Calexico on Wednesday, March 13 at 9 a.m.. Interment will immediately follow at Mt. View Cemetery in Calexico. Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Mar. 7, 2019