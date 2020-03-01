|
Arthur Jesse Zuniga "Turi went to be with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on February 8th, 2020. He was 58. Arthur is survived by his mother, Sally Singh of Brawley, CA; daughters, Monica, Angela, Nina and Jessica Zuniga all of King City, CA; sister, Nancy Cocova and brother-in- law Peter Cocova; sister, Suzanne Zuniga and Monica Zuniga all of Brawley, CA; sister, Jessica Vasquez and brother- in-law Pastor Peter Vasquez; sister, Soledad Rodriguez; sister, Marissa Hazelwood and brother- in-law Bill Hazelwood all of Oklahoma City, OK; step-mother, Patsy Gutierrez; sister, Lucy Gomez and brother-in- law Eduardo Gomez, and brother Ralph Zuniga all of Los Banos, CA; brother, Manuel Gutierrez and sister-in-law Genevieve Gutierrez of Brawley; brother, Jesse Gutierrez and sister-in-law Claudine Gutierrez of Chowchella, CA. Arthur was preceded in death by his father Jesus R. Zuniga of Los Banos, CA and son Ricardo Salazar of King City, CA. Arthur loved and enjoyed spending time with his 13 grand children. He also had numerous nieces and nephews who he loved tremendously. Arthur was born April 11, 1961 in Brawley, CA, he attended BUHS and went on to The University of Phoenix where he received his degree in Automotive Mechanics. He then went on to start his life in King City, CA with his then wife Margie Hernandez. Arthur was a generous soul and enjoyed spending time with his kids and grandkids as well as watching the LA Rams football with the family. A funeral is scheduled at Frye Chapel Mortuary on March 2, 2020 from 8:30 to 11 a.m. and will be laid to rest at Riverview Cemetery following the services. Pastor Peter Vasquez will officiate the ceremony together with Pastor Danny Grijalva. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Arthurs Life immediately after at Hidalgo Hall.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Mar. 1, 2020