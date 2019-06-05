Home

FRYE CHAPEL & MORTUARY OF IMPERIAL VALLEY - Brawley
799 Brawley Ave
Brawley, CA 92227
(760) 344-1414
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
FRYE CHAPEL & MORTUARY OF IMPERIAL VALLEY - Brawley
799 Brawley Ave
Brawley, CA 92227
Graveside service
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
9:00 AM
Riverview Cemetery
Brawley, CA
Arturo "Turi" Garcia Gutierrez, 69, of Westmorland, CA passed away on Friday, May 31, 2019. Arturo was born on March 23, 1950 in Brawley, CA. He married Inocencia "Martha" Gutierrrez on July 22, 1972 in El Centro, CA. Arturo was a local farm worker with Elmore Ranches and Golden State, retired as a foreman. He enjoyed cooking out with his family and friends, listening to his favorite music and always sharing his childhood stories. He was preceded in death by his parents, Daniel and Marina Gutierrez and sister, Frances Garcia Gutierrez. He is survived by his wife, Inocencia "Martha" Gutierrez; daughters, Esmeralda Ortiz, Veronica Urbina and Brenda Gutierrez; 7 grandchildren; 3 sons-in-law; 1 brother; 6 sisters and many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held on Friday, June 7, 2019 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Frye Chapel and Mortuary in Brawley, CA. Graveside Service will be held on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 9 a.m. at Riverview Cemetery in Brawley, CA.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on June 5, 2019
