ARTURO RAMOS "ART" GARCIA
1947 - 2020
Arturo "Art" Ramos Garcia was born on August 18, 1947 and passed on July 27, 2020. Art was raised in Calexico in a family of 10 children headed by Jose Antonio and Fidelia Garcia Galindo who taught all of them the dignity and rewards of hard and honest work. Throughout his life he held many jobs; he was an excellent carpenter and handyman and most recently, a courier for PJS Enterprises. Art never missed a day of work and he was always on time, ready, prepared, and possessed good professional demeanor. Art was known to be a "sucker" for anything sweet, particularly pastries and candy. He was preceded in death by his mother, Fidelia; his father, Jose Antonio; his sister Linda, and his brother Tony. He is survived by his sisters Josie Montoya, Lena Rivas, Rosalinda Guerrero and Lucy Thomason; his brothers Dr. Gustavo R. Galindo, Eddie Garcia and Xavier Galindo. He leaves behind five children: Cindy, Alejandra, Art "Little Art", Tony and Gustavo. His family would like to thank all of those who sent condolences and messages of sympathy. May he rest in peace.

Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Aug. 30, 2020.
