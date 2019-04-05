Home

POWERED BY

Services
FRYE CHAPEL & MORTUARY OF IMPERIAL VALLEY - Brawley
799 Brawley Ave
Brawley, CA 92227
(760) 344-1414
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
FRYE CHAPEL & MORTUARY OF IMPERIAL VALLEY - Brawley
799 Brawley Ave
Brawley, CA 92227
View Map
Rosary
Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019
7:00 PM
FRYE CHAPEL & MORTUARY OF IMPERIAL VALLEY - Brawley
799 Brawley Ave
Brawley, CA 92227
View Map
Service
Thursday, Apr. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
Brawley, CA
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Riverview Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for ARTURO RIOS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ARTURO RIOS


1969 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
ARTURO RIOS Obituary
Arturo Rios, 49, of Brawley passed away on Sunday, March 24, 2019. He was born August 3, 1969 in Mexicali, BC, Mexico. He later married Lorena Santillan on June 17, 2006 in Brawley. Arturo is survived by his wife, Lorena Santillan Rios; sons, Arturo II, Nathannielle Giovannie, and Romario Hezeus, Isaac and Kaleb; daughters Frances Arleena, Lorena de la Gloria and Veronica, Maritza, and Jacqueline; mother, Rosa Rios; brothers, Jesus Gerardo, Daniel, Adrian, Ruben; sister, Rosa Andrea. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 from 6 to 9 p.m. at Frye Chapel and Mortuary in Brawley with Rosary being said at 7 p.m. Service will be officiated by Fr. Ed Horning on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Brawley. Burial will immediately follow at Riverview Cemetery.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Apr. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of FRYE CHAPEL & MORTUARY OF IMPERIAL VALLEY - Brawley
Download Now