Arturo Rios, 49, of Brawley passed away on Sunday, March 24, 2019. He was born August 3, 1969 in Mexicali, BC, Mexico. He later married Lorena Santillan on June 17, 2006 in Brawley. Arturo is survived by his wife, Lorena Santillan Rios; sons, Arturo II, Nathannielle Giovannie, and Romario Hezeus, Isaac and Kaleb; daughters Frances Arleena, Lorena de la Gloria and Veronica, Maritza, and Jacqueline; mother, Rosa Rios; brothers, Jesus Gerardo, Daniel, Adrian, Ruben; sister, Rosa Andrea. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 from 6 to 9 p.m. at Frye Chapel and Mortuary in Brawley with Rosary being said at 7 p.m. Service will be officiated by Fr. Ed Horning on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Brawley. Burial will immediately follow at Riverview Cemetery.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Apr. 5, 2019