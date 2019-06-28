Home

ARTURO S. COVARRUBIAS


1948 - 2019
ARTURO S. COVARRUBIAS Obituary

Arturo S. Covarrubias, 70, of El Centro, passed away on June 14, 2019. Arturo was born on July 30, 1948 in Calexico. He later married Estella Covarrubias. Arturo served in the U.S. Marine Corps. After 22 years he retired from the Imperial County Garage working as a mechanic. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jesus and George Cobarruvia and brother, Marcos Cobarruvia. He is survived by his brothers, Jorge and Sergio Cobarruvia; wife, Estella Covarrubias; children, Christina Benson, Cecilia, Carlos and Clara Covarrubias; as well as 9 grandchildren, which he dearly loved and treasured. Visitation will be held on Monday, July 1, 2019 from 6 to 9 p.m. at Hems Brothers Mortuary in Calexico, CA. Mass will be held on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at 9 a.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in Calexico. Burial will be held on Monday, July 8, 2019 at 9 a.m. at Mountain View Cemetery in Calexico, CA.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on June 28, 2019
