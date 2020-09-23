

Arturo Silva Islas, loving, faithful family man, devoted friend to many has gone to be with the Lord on August 24, 2020 of natural causes. Arturo was born to Alberto and Guadalupe Islas on June 4, 1960 in Mexicali B.C. The family migrated from Mexicali to the U.S in 1965. Arturo attended Brawley School Districts and was a 1979 BUHS Graduate. Upon graduation he attended Imperial Valley College. During his educational years he was in football, wrestling amongst other sports. He continued his love of sports and implemented his skills onto his nephews, nieces and friends. As an adult he loved body building, cooking, drawing and car shows as he was a member of The New Illusions Car Club. Arturo worked in many jobs but loved his truck driving job that allowed him to pursue his passion to travel new destinations. His last employer was General Construction in Sacramento, CA where he resided for 20 years. Arturo was proceeded in death by his father Alberto; brother Norman and his maternal and paternal grandparents. He is survived by his mother Guadalupe; 4 siblings, Jesus (Grace), Raul (Lupita), Maria (Julio) Andres; his 3 children Alex (Christina), Clarissa (Patrick) and Jonathan; his 4 grandchildren, Miyah, Jay, Dominic and Elena. Along with many nieces and nephews. Arturo made a huge impact on every life he touched and will be greatly missed. He will be laid to rest at Riverview Cemetery in Brawley on September 25, 2020 in a private ceremony.



