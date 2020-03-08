|
Audrey Gail Stalnaker, 85, went to Our Lord on March 1, 2020. She was born on December 8, 1934 in Greensburg, Indiana to Herbert C. Jay and Lorena Drees Jay. She grew up in San Diego and moved to Imperial Valley in 1967 with her husband to open the business, Gordon's Carpet. Audrey was preceded in death by her parents, known as Herbie and Sally Jay; nephew Scott Stalnaker, granddaughter, Tara Edgar and her loving husband Gordon Stalnaker. Audrey left behind a large family; her sister, Sharon Jay; 4 children, Sherie Layton (Dennis), Michael Duncan (Carolyn), Johnny Duncan (Wendy) and Erin Price (Randy); her grandchildren, who she loved very much, Kristina Binns (Chad), Melanie Edgar (fiance Danny), Lisa Duncan, Trevor Duncan, Hope Thomas (Chance), Brian Philipsen (Tracy), Abel Arguilez, Evan Rivers, Tyson Rivers, Justin Price (Amanda), Ryan Price (Fiance Melissa), Chase Price, Madison and McKenzie Price and many great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and friends. She was very proud to have two of her granddaughters, Lisa and Melanie, born on her birthday. She will be remembered for her love for her family. She was a devoted member of the Beta Sigma Phi Sorority for which she served office in. She loved golfing with her ladies group. She was in many golf tournaments, which she was so proud to have won a few. She was known for her Christmas snow flake display in her windows, which lit up the Barbara Worth Country Club. Her passion for her art work left us with many memories. She painted, sketched, did photography and decorated cakes. She and her husband Gordon traveled to many countries throughout their marriage. She also was an avid reader and loved crossword puzzles. Audrey sponsored family reunions for years, including a reunion to a castle. We will celebrate her life on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Corner Stone Community Church, 125 E. 6th St. in Holtville, CA, with a reception to follow at the church. We love you Mom. We can't imagine life without you. Our queen, our rock.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Mar. 8, 2020