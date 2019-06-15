

Aurelia Chairez, or 'Gordis' as family lovingly called her, went peacefully to rest in the loving arms of our Lord and Savior on June 9, 2019, while surrounded by family, in her El Centro, CA, home. She is missed immensely, but how wonderful to be in the arms of Jesus. Our Gordis was born in Burbank, CA, on September 5, 1926. She married Onesimo Chairez, in Zacatecas, Mexico, and raised 10 children. For many years she worked as a farm laborer alongside Onesimo while raising their 3 sons and 7 daughters. She enjoyed spending Wednesdays in Yuma, AZ, with son Raul, eating at different restaurants and loncheras. Chile reyenos, popusas, and enchiladas were among her favorite dishes. She loved attending Sunday Church Service in Holtville, CA. She also looked forward to riding around in her Toyota truck or shopping with daughter Doris and her husband Manuel. She was preceded in death by her husband, Onesimo; son, Raymundo Chairez and daughter, Gloria Sanchez. She is survived by her children, Lilia wife of Efren Rangel, Ofelia Chairez, Leticia wife of Arturo Mora, Dora wife of Manuel Silva, Margarita wife of Agustin Corona, Diana wife of Mario Lacuesta, and Raul Chairez husband to Cindy. Our Gordis is also remembered and loved by her 20 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren, and great great-grandchildren. A very special thank you to Tere, her caregiver, and Nurse Neira of Accent Hospice. You ladies were a Godsend. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at 9 a.m. at Turning Point Life Center (TPLC) in Holtville, CA. Psalm 23. Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on June 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary