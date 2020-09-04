

Our Mami y Nana passed away on the morning of August 13, 2020. Aurelia was born in La Mesita, Sonora Mexico on February 16, 1929. She was one of many children born in the Tapia Family. Aurelia came from a huge family of loving mother, father, widower, and 23 brothers and sisters. She moved to Mexicali, BC in her early twenties and worked in domestic jobs and child care. Through her sister and brother-in-law, she met Tony Casillas. They wed in 1953 in Yuma, AZ and lived in Calexico raising their two daughters, Becky and Corina. She was a homemaker and a great cook (handmade tortillas, the best tamales, menudo, albondigas, enchiladas, and other delicious Mexican food). She later worked in the fields and packing sheds of carrots, asparagus, tomatoes and other crops of the Imperial Valley. She carpooled to work and worked hard with her sister, Trini, sister-in-law, Nati, and friends Juana, Amada, Paula, and so many others. They were all hard workers but they had fun together too! She later became "Nana" to her newly born grandsons Anthony (Antonio) and Mark Andrew (Andresito). She loved to be with them and cherished every moment with them and family. She wanted to be with her grandsons and great granddaughter all the time. She was a loving Mother (Mami), grandmother (Nana), great grandmother, and mother-in-law. After Becky and family moved to Arizona, she returned to work for a shorter time and then retired. She was always staying busy. Throughout her life, she enjoyed cooking, gardening, shopping, walking, watching novelas, peliculas viejas y programas con musica, and getting together with family, friends, and neighbors. She loved music y las canciones de antes. She loved to sing. Those who heard her singing, often commented that she had a beautiful voice. Some of her favorite songs were "Cielito Lindo" and "Historia de un Amor". She also liked cheeseburgers and papitas with a Dr. Pepper along with other favorite foods: strawberry sundaes, apple pie, and strawberry whipped cream cake. When family was watching Angels and Dodger games she would ask "Con quien estan jugando?" and "Quien va ganando?" She smiled when she communicated with those who didn't speak Spanish. She was friendly to everyone. Antonio y Andresito had fun learning Spanish with her. They loved when she cooked all their favorite foods (arroz, burritos, tamales, etc). Henry looked forward to her cooking crispy tacos y carne con papas. Everyone loved her cooking. Becky always made her laugh. Mami liked chistes y cuentos. She also liked saying and repeating many Spanish "dichos". She would often tease her nieces and nephews. When asked, Vamos a Mexicali? She laughed when Peter would say "Corina just go to Walmart, todo Mexicali esta alli". She enjoyed visiting family but would always look forward to going back home a la casa. Her Familia Tapia is numerous and her Familia Casillas is too. She was thankful to God for all his blessings. She leaves us with many wonderful and precious memories. Te queremos mucho Mami y Nana! She was preceded in death by husband, Tony Casillas and son-in-law, Peter Monsivaiz. She is survived by daughters: Becky Lewis (Henry) of Rancho Santa Margarita, CA, Corina Monsivaiz, Covina, CA,; grandsons, Anthony (Antonio) Lewis, Mark Andrew (Andresito) Lewis,; great-granddaughter Kaylee Lewis, all of Rancho Santa Margarita, CA and sister, Enedina Tapia de Montes of Sonora Mexico. As well as many nieces and nephews from Casillas Family in California and from Tapia Family in Mexicali BC and Sonora, Mexico. Visitation will be held on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at 9 a.m., at Hems Brothers Mortuary in Calexico, CA. Burial will follow at 10:30 a.m. with Pastor Baldwin Avendano officiating at Mountain View Cemetery in Calexico, CA.





