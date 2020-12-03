

Our beloved father passed away on November 17, 2020. A long time resident of the Imperial Valley, and was sometimes known as Beto, Al, or Albert. He worked as a truck driver for most of his life. He enjoyed driving for Warner and Bobby Locher who he always had good things to say about. Worked for Magco Farms for a long time too. He was preceded in death of his wife June Carol Nation Cosio. The last of his vast family of five brothers and three sisters. Was also preceded in death many cousins and in-laws. He was a father of four, son Steven, daughter Angela, son Ernesto, and daughter Regina. He was Tata to four grandsons, Michael, Samuel, Nathaniel, and Ethan. Also two step grandkids Jason and Andera. He had many nephews and nieces and was a Godfather to a few of them on both his and his late wife's side. The family would like to say thank you to all our family and friends who have sent us condolences, love, and prayers. He will really be missed by all of us.



