Barbara Carrillo Squires, 59, of Brawley, CA passed away peacefully on February 10, 2020 after a 7 year battle with metastatic breast cancer. She was surrounded by her loved ones and the sounds of the gentle rain as the Lord rescued her from her suffering. Barbara was born and raised most of her life in Brawley and a short time in the Los Angeles area where she graduated from Rosemead High School. Shortly after graduation she returned to Brawley where she met and married the love of her life Steven C. Squires and raised their daughters. Barbara worked for The Elmore Co, Mike Morgan Ranches, Lidco Inc., and Imperial Oasis before working 20+ years for the Department of Corrections- Calipatria State Prison, until her retirement. She is preceded in death by her daughter, Krystina Noelle Squires. She is survived by her mother Gloria C. Molina; her husband Steven C. Squires; daughters Shawna (Phillip) Yescas, Stephanie (Preston) Soto; grandchildren, Gabriella, Aiden, Isabella, Daniella, Aubrey, Samuel, and Annabella; her brother Ruben (Lorna) Molina Jr.; nephew Michael Molina; niece Megan Molina; cousin/sister Debra (Roy D.) Foster; nephews Adam and Blake Schmitt; and many cousins, aunts and uncles. Graveside service will be held on Friday 21st, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. at Riverview Cemetery in Brawley. A celebration of life will follow. In lieu of flowers, donations in Barbara's name may be made to the Cancer Resource Center of the Desert.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Feb. 19, 2020