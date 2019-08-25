Home

FRYE CHAPEL & MORTUARY OF IMPERIAL VALLEY - Brawley
799 Brawley Ave
Brawley, CA 92227
(760) 344-1414
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Frye Chapel and Mortuary
799 Brawley Ave
Brawley, CA
View Map
Graveside service
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
8:00 AM
Riverview Cemetery
Brawley, CA
View Map
Resources
BARBARA DENNIS


1951 - 2019
BARBARA DENNIS Obituary
Barbara Kay Dennis, 68, of Westmorland passed away surrounded by loved ones on August 18, 2019. Barbara was born in Brawley on October 26, 1951. She attended Bible College in Stockton, CA. After attending school, she moved back home to Westmorland, where she met and married R.L. Dennis. Barbara was a loving wife and homemaker during their 39 years of marriage. Despite not having children of her own, Barbara loved kids and cared for several foster children. She was known for riding her bicycle around town and encouraging kids to attend Sunday school at the Westmorland Church. Barbara loved to cook, play the piano, and was a bit of practical joker in her younger years. She was preceded in death by her parents, Delvin and Frances Ashurst. She is survived by her husband, R.L. Dennis; her siblings, Buddy (Shirlee) Ashurst, Carolyn (Lee) Robinson, Richard (Karen) Ashurst, Marjorie (David) Renison, Kenneth (Charlotte) Ashurst, Marilyn (Jackie) Loper; sister-in-law, Kay Dennis; several nephews and nieces. Visitation will be held on Thursday, August 29, 2019 from 6 to 9 p.m. at Frye Chapel and Mortuary in Brawley. Graveside service will be held on Friday, August 30, 2019 at 8 a.m. at Riverview Cemetery in Brawley.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Aug. 25, 2019
