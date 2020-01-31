|
Barbara "Set Ying" Fong Mah, born on September 19, 1925, passed peacefully in her sleep early morning January 13, 2020 in Brawley, CA. Born in southern China, she immigrated to the United States in 1947 after marrying an U.S. Army Air Corp. veteran and later had two sons. After his death, Barbara owned and operated the New Park Market in El Centro, CA. Starting a new chapter in her life, she remarried and worked with her new husband as owners of the China Grove Restaurant in El Centro, then moving on to Waves Restaurant & Saloon in Brawley, CA. With this husband, she gave birth to two more sons. Preceding her death were her father, Ngoa Chi Wong; mother, Kam Siu Wong (Seto); first husband, Alvin C. Fong; second husband, Robert K. Mah; brother, Paul Wong and son, Nicholas K. Mah. Surviving her are her sons, Fred A. Fong of Brawley; Alcuin D. Fong of Connecticut and Nelson K. Mah (Connie Chan) of San Dimas, CA; granddaughter, Sabrina N. Mah and grandson, Dean R. Mah; her brother, Wong Yet Chun in Hong Kong; sisters, Brenda (Johnny) Chan, Flora (Ron) Yee, all of San Francisco and many nephews and nieces. Barbara is interred at Evergreen Cemetery in El Centro, CA. Diana R. Cervantes is commended for her six plus years of caregiving service. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date. Contributions should be made to individual's .
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Jan. 31, 2020