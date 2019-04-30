

Barbara Jeane Layman, 88, of El Centro passed away on March 16, 2019 of Heart Failure at her home in El Centro. She was born on June 14, 1930 in Springfield, MA. Barbara Layman was a loving, giving, funny and sacrificing woman her whole life of 88 years. Being a military wife for 20 years, she traveled the world providing love and support to her husband and two daughters always. Always a working mom, she taught her children a strong work and family ethic and gave them a resilience that has lasted a lifetime. After military wife life, she worked two jobs and always kept her family a priority with love and sacrifice to help in any way she could and always with a smile and commitment to be there however she could. Barbara retired from civil service and private sector employment when she was 70 years old. She loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren very much and took excellent loving care of her husband for many years when his health failed him. Barbara left a legacy to her family of how important a mother's role it is to be the touchstone of stability for family in a chaotic world of challenge and crisis. With love and perseverance she achieved all she set out to do. She is so loved and she is so missed. Barbara was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Earle Layman and her brother, Richard (Dick) James. She is survived by her daughter, Cathy Vizcarra of El Centro, CA, her son-in-law, Jose Vizcarra of El Centro, CA, and her daughter, Carolyn Layman of San Diego, CA; extended family includes her grandson, Shawn Bild of San Diego, CA, grandson, Brandon Bild of Fort Worth, Texas; great- grandchildren, Rayna Bild and Lucas Bild of Fort Worth Texas; daughter-in-law, Kim Bild of Fort Worth, Texas; sister-in-law, Martha Lorain Conneilly and numerous nieces and nephews and extended family from Massachusetts. Military service will be held on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Fort Rosecrans National Cemetery, Point Loma, San Diego, CA 92166 and will be officiated by St. Paul's Episcopal Cathedral. Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Apr. 30, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary