|
|
Barbara Jeanne Ramey went to be with the Lord March 21, 2020. Barbara was born March 29, 1941 in Ontario CA. Her parents moved to Brawley when she was 2 years old. She attended Ruth Reid, Barbara Worth, Brawley Union High School graduating in 1959 and Chapman College earning a Bachelor's Degree of Education in 1963. After college she came back to Brawley and began her teaching career. She loved teaching 4th graders so from the time she began until retirement 40 years later she was blessed to have taught more than 1,200 4th grade children at Oakley and Phil Swing Schools. She was the kind of teacher that encouraged her students both in and out of the classroom, school by day and cheering them on at their sporting events by night. She always tried to make her students feel they were special. Her love of teaching inspired several family members to become teachers. Barbara loved the Lord with all her heart and was a member of the First Christian Church of Brawley for 76 years. Throughout the years at the church she was a Sunday school teacher, Sunday School Superintendent and held various positions on the Board. Her faith was so important to her that she began Sunday morning by driving around and picking up all of her nieces and nephews to ensure they attended Sunday School. She was also a member of Brawley Christian Women's and held a position on the Board. She loved the time spent with all the ladies of the group. Barbara loved being with her family whom she was very proud of. She also loved cruising around town in her car. She always planned her daily drive so that it took her past all her family members and friends' homes, it was her attempt at ensuring everyone was ok. Barbara was a giving person; it didn't matter who you were if she heard you had a need she was there to provide assistance. She silently assisted many families in her church congregation and over the years she made it possible for many youth to attend church camp. Barbara was a blessing in so many ways, a loving sister and aunt to numerous nieces and nephews and lifelong friend to many. We know the Lord will continue to have her be an angel watching over us all from heaven. Barbara was preceded in death by her parents, Floyd and Irene Ramey; sister, Diane Erwin; brothers, Robert, Darrell and Richard Ramey; nephews, Darrell Ramey Jr., Richard Ramey Jr. and Mark and Joe Floyd; niece, Terri Otero Buschkamp (Ramey). Barbara is survived by her sister, Mary Anne Floyd; nieces and nephews, Tackett, Chalupnik, Floyd, Roper, Hooper, Ryerson, Witt, Rock, Donnally, Ramey, Sancineto and Erwin. In respect of the current government restrictions we are sorry to say services will be private.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Mar. 29, 2020