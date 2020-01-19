Home

St Paul's Episcopal Church
1550 S 14th Ave
Yuma, AZ 85364
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
1:00 PM
St. Paul's Episcopal Church
Yuma, AZ
BARBARA L. HENDRIX


1935 - 2019
Barbara Hendrix, 84, of Yuma, AZ passed away on December 27, 2019 of a hemorrhagic stroke in Phoenix, Arizona. She was born April 26, 1935 in Culver, Kansas and later married George Hendrix on July 7, 1970 in El Centro, CA. Barbara was preceded in death by her son, Robert F. Hendrix. She is survived by her husband, George Hendrix; daughter, Donna and husband Chuck Foutch; son, Laurence Hendrix; granddaughter, Mandy Sanders and her husband Nick; grand daughters, Allison and Ashley Hendrix; great- grandson, Robert (Robbie) Sanders. Memorial service will be held on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 1 p.m. at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, Yuma, Arizona and will be officiated by Father Paul Gambling. The family suggests memorials be sent to: Saints Peter and Paul Episcopal Church in El Centro, California or St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Yuma, Arizona.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online from Jan. 19 to Jan. 20, 2020
