

Barbara Lynn Johnston, 64, of Imperial passed away on Friday, August 14, 2020. Barbara was born on September 14, 1955 in Brawley, CA. She graduated from Imperial High School in 1973. On June 19, 1976 she married Dan Johnston in El Centro,CA. She worked for Spreckles Sugar formerly Holly Sugar for 35 years starting out as a sample carrier, working her way up to a shift chemist. She had recently retired earlier this year. She volunteered at PTO events during her children's time at Ben Hulse Elementary School, served Team Meals for the IHS Tiger Football Team, was a 4-H Mom, and a Proud "Pride of Imperial" Band Grandma. Throughout her life she was extremely creative with crafts, which included wood working and sewing. Very talented, she often made her own wood and sewing patterns. She enjoyed collecting antiques and going to second hand stores. Her favorite holiday was Christmas and her Christmas Tree complete with moving ornaments was her Pride and Joy. She loved her famliy and her Little dog Teddy very much. She was preceded in death by her father T.B. "Jim" Brown; mother Lenora Gilbert; Stepfather Arthur L. Gilbert; brothers Dennis and Jerald Brown. She is survived by husband Daniel Johnston of Imperial; daughter Tarashaun Johnston of Imperial; son Jonathan Johnston of Imperial; stepsons Michael Johnston and Dustin Johnston; Aunt Mavis Mead of Prescott AZ; 12 grandchildren and one great- granddaughter and numerous cousins Visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at 9 a.m. at Hems Brothers Mortuary in El Centro, CA. Graveside service will be held at 10:30 a.m. with Pastor Dan Bruce, at Evergreen Cemetery in El Centro, CA. The family suggests memorials be sent to Evergreen Green Cemetery, 201 E. Gillett Street, El Centro.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store