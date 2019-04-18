

Barney Vinfrido, 88, of El Centro passed away on Wednesday, April 10, 2019. He was born on November 12, 1930 in El Centro. He later married Aurora Vinfrido on December 15, 1969 in El Centro. Barney graduated from Central Union High School and after graduation he enlisted in the United States Coast Guard. Barney's time in the Coast Guard was spent in Cape Cod at the Provincetown, MA Coast Guard Station. He completed his enlistment and was Honorably Discharged as a Yeoman 2nd Class. After his discharge Barney returned to El Centro. He worked a number of different jobs in the Imperial Valley and out of state. He worked as a truck driver, book keeper, store clerk, and eventually a card dealer at the Owl Cafe in El Centro. Barney married his wife Aurora in 1969 and raised three children. Aurora, Bonifacio, and Patrick. Barney was a dedicated family man and enjoyed traveling around the Imperial Valley to support his children's activities. Barney was preceded in death by his parents Eleuteria and Bonifacio Vinfrido, his sisters Anita Zdravecky, Carmen Johnson, Virginia Rogers, Helena Oswalt and Lolita Dovolis; brothers Angelo Vinfrido and Simon Vinfrido, and his daughter Aurora Rapholz. He is survived by his loving wife Aurora Vinfrido and sons Bonifacio Vinfrido of Tampa Florida and Patrick Vinfrido of El Centro. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Service will be held on Monday, April 29, 2019 at 9 a.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe. Burial will follow at 10:30 a.m. at Evergreen Cemetery. Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Apr. 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary