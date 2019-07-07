|
|
Beatrice Patron, 69, of Calexico passed away on Friday, June 21, 2019. Beatrice is survived by her husband, Gildardo Patron; her 4 children, Elisabeth Ruelas, Fabian Patron, Efrain Patron and Adrian Patron; 9 grandchildren, 1 son-in-law, 3 daughter-in-laws and 5 brothers all who loved her dearly. Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at 6 p.m. at Hems Brothers Mortuary in Calexico with Rosary being said at 7 p.m. Mass will be held on Friday, July 12, 2019 at 8 a.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in Calexico. Burial will immediately follow at Mt. View Cemetery in Calexico.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on July 7, 2019