FRYE CHAPEL & MORTUARY OF IMPERIAL VALLEY - Brawley
799 Brawley Ave
Brawley, CA 92227
(760) 344-1414
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Frye Chapel and Mortuary
Brawley, CA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
10:30 AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
Brawley, CA
View Map
BEATRIZ G. NELMIDA


1927 - 2019
BEATRIZ G. NELMIDA Obituary

Beatriz G. Nelmida, 92, of Brawley, CA passed away peacefully on Monday, July 15, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Arcadio Neimida. She is survived by her siblings Rafael Garcia and Loreto Garcia of Kansas City; eight loving children, Francisco Ahumada, Jesus Arcadio Nelmida, Juan Antonio Nelmida, Loreto Nelmida, Susana Feigelis, Carmen Phillips, Richard Godinez and Angie Godinez; 21 grandchildren; 47 great-grandchildren and 6 great-great-grandchildren. Visitation and rosary will be held on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 from 6 to 9 p.m. at Frye Chapel and Mortuary in Brawley, CA. Mass will be held on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Brawley, CA.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on July 24, 2019
