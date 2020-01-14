Home

1967 - 2019
Becky Stegall, 52, of Brawley, CA passed away on Wednesday, December 25, 2019. Becky was born on May 4, 1967 in Imperial, CA. She is survived by Mother, Betty Garcia of Brawley, CA; son, Andrew Rimmele of El Centro, CA; daughters, Bettina Marquez of Niland, CA and Jo Deen Potter of Rogue River, OR; brother, Stoney Sherman of Brawley, CA and sister, Kimberly Magallanes of Brawley, CA. Visitation will be held on Friday, January 17, 2020 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Frye Chapel and Mortuary in Brawley, CA.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Jan. 14, 2020
