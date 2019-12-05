|
Belia Feliz, 83, of El Centro went home to be with the Lord on November 14, 2019. Belia was born August 3, 1936 to Pedro Merayo Feliz and Maria Luna Ortiz de Feliz in Visalia, CA. Although she was born in Central California, her family made their home in Brawley. The family lived on the eastside of Brawley owning Las Delicious mom and pop corner store of their property in the 50's to 70's before moving to El Centro in 1977 with husband and four children. Belia was a homemaker most of her life dedicating her life to her family. Then in early 2000's she went to work as a crossing guard for the City of El Centro for a few years. She really enjoyed her job crossing students and their parents every morning and afternoons. It kept her busy and at the same time greeting and meeting people was a joy for her. Belia is preceded in death by her infant daughter, Priscilla (1983); infant granddaughter, Veronica Madrigal (1989); her parents, Pedro (1965) and Maria (1982) Feliz; brother, Juan; nephew, Sammie Sanchez (1993); aunts, uncles, and cousins. Belia is survived by her children, Roseann Madrigal (Armando), Anthony Felix (Debbie), Ronnie Felix (Marlene), Myra Taylor (Gerrod); ex-husband Jose Antonio Felix; sister, Emma Feliz; 9 grandchildren, 9 great- grandchildren, one aunt, Lucie La Pena, numerous cousins and extended family. Visitation will be held on Friday, December 6, 2019 from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. with rosary at 9:30 am. Mass will begin at 11:30 a.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in El Centro, CA. Burial will immediately follow at Evergreen Cemetery in El Centro, CA.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Dec. 5, 2019