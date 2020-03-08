|
Belva "Bev" L. Nickell Marquez or also known as "Nanny", 81, of Holtville, CA passed away with her children by her side, on Tuesday, February 25, 2020, while recovering from a long illness at Eisenhower Hospital in Rancho Mirage, CA. She was born to Lester and Marie Nickell on December 12, 1938 in Allen, OK. At a young age, her family moved to Niland, CA and finally settled in Holtville, CA where she lived for the rest of her life. On August 25, 1955 she married Raymond R. Marquez and they had three children. She graduated from Cosmetology school and began her beautician career, working at Brush and Comb and La Bella Donna Beauty Salons in Holtville, CA. She attended IVC and began her clerical career working at Allied Van Lines. She worked at Wymore until her retirement. She was a devoted mother and grandmother. She deeply loved her family and friends. She loved the Lord and attending church was important to her. She will be remembered for her strength and determination that came from her utmost love for her Lord, family and friends. She was an inspiration to all who knew her. Bev is survived by her children, Rhonda (Kym) Taylor; Tanya Marquez and Darrin Marquez; grandchildren, Tracy (Stephen) Segura, Tara (Joey) Juarez and 10 great-grandchildren that she adored; brother, Wendell (Rachel) Nickell and several nieces and nephews. Bev was preceded in death by her dad, Lester Nickell; mom, Elva Marie Nickell and brother, Haskell Nickell. Visitation will be held at Frye Chapel Mortuary in Brawley, CA, on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 from 6 to 8 p.m. A Memorial service will be held on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Assembly of God Church in Holtville, CA.
