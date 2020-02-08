|
|
Beneranda (Benny) Diaz de Guerena, 79, of Calexico, CA passed away on Friday January 3, 2020. She was born in Mexicali Mexico. Benny was retired, having worked for many years as a Claims Processor for the Southern California Growers. She enjoyed cooking and reading, and was very active in her children and grandchildren's lives. She is survived by her sons, Ernesto, Fernando, Javier and Guillermo; daughter, Carla; brother, Manuel Diaz Jr.; sister, Trinidad Diaz; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Benny was preceded in death by her baby-boy, Carlitos and her husband, Carlos F. Guerena; parents, Manuel and Trinidad Diaz; sisters, Ofelia Banda, Olga Banda and Mary Helen Sayles. Mass will take place on Friday, February 14, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at our Lady of Guadalupe Church in Calexico. She will be laid to rest at Mountain View Cemetery following the service.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Feb. 8, 2020