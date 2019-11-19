|
|
Bertha passed away peacefully on September 10, 2019. Bertha was born September 17, 1925 in Tishomingo, Oklahoma to Thomas and Rosa (Sheridan) Winkler. She was one of 11 children and treasured her family throughout her lifetime. At the age of 19 Bertha travelled to California with her best friend. She began working for Edgemoor Hospital where she met the love of her life Joseph (Johnny) Jablonski. They were married in Yuma, AZ on August 11, 1946 and had 2 children, Ronnie and Diane. The four of them shared many wonderful family times together and travelled extensively. They attended family reunions every summer in Oklahoma and loved spending time with extended family until Johnny's death in 1959. Bertha married Kenneth Ray Downs in 1964. Kenny and Bertha loved to spend time with the family, camping, fishing and travelling. They enjoyed many years together until his death in 1997. Bertha enjoyed working in her yard and being amongst her beloved avocado trees in Lakeside, CA. She tended to her orchard and flowers her entire life. Bertha had a green thumb and was known for taking a cutting off any plant and getting it to flourish in her yard. She always said that age was just a number and it didn't stop her from doing anything she was determined to do. Bertha enjoyed cooking and there was nothing she loved more than spoiling her grandkids with cheese toast and fresh squeezed orange juice or baking pecan tassies at Christmas. She went back to school at the age of 48 to get her high school diploma and graduated from Grossmont Adult School. She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Jablonski; husband, Kenneth Ray Downs; parents, Thomas and Rosa Winkler; brothers, Bert, Albert, Jeff, Vanoy, Jay, and sisters, Ruby and Inez. Bertha is survived by her son, Ronnie (Dana); daughter, Diane (Sal); grandsons, Tyler and Jared (Edenn); granddaughters, Elizabeth and Taylor; great-grandchildren, Gabrielle and Blake; sister, Ardie Raley; brother, W.B. (Slick) Winkler (Faye); numerous nephews, nieces and extended family. She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and aunt and will be greatly missed. Services were held September 20, 2019 at Fort Rosecrans in Point Loma, where was laid to rest with her husband Johnny.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Nov. 19, 2019