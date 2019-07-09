

Bertha Marie Morris, 79, of El Centro, CA passed away June 28, 2019 with her family by her side. She was born to the late Mary Mitchell, October 10, 1939 in Sunflower, Mississippi. Bertha graduated from Brawley Union High School and went on to receive her Associate of Science degree from Imperial Valley College. While pursuing her bachelor's degree, Bertha traveled back and forth to San Diego taking classes. She ultimately received her Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Phoenix. On March 25, 1961 Bertha was united in Holy Matrimony to Lester Merritt Morris; they were married for 58 years. This union was blessed with three children: Vince, Geoffrey and Nichelle. Bertha spent her career working for the County of Imperial, where after 32 years of employment she retired as the Assistant Director of Behavioral Health Services. She worked briefly (4 years) for the County of San Bernardino before beginning her retirement in 2004. Bertha served on numerous boards and task forces for different organizations in the valley including: Imperial Valley College, ARC Imperial Valley and the Imperial County Mental Health Board, where she served from 2004 to 2017. She was elected California Senior Legislative Assembly Member of Imperial County in 2005 and re-elected in 2009. She was the past chair of the Area Agency on Aging and the past President of the El Centro Regional Medical Hospital Board. Bertha was an avid member of the El Centro Senior Club and enjoyed her time there. Bertha leaves to cherish her memory her loving husband, Lester Morris of El Centro, CA; her children, Vince Thames of San Jose, CA, Geoffrey Morris (Jackie) of Los Angeles, CA and Nichelle Burnett (William) of Moreno Valley, CA; sisters-in-law Ola Morris-Jones of Los Angeles, CA and Georgia Morris of El Centro, CA; twelve grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Bertha was preceded in death by her devoted mother, Mary Mitchell. A Viewing will be held on Thursday, July 11, 2019 from 6 to 9 p.m. at Hems Brothers Mortuary in El Centro, CA. Service will be held on Friday, July 12, 2019 at 11 a.m. at First United Methodist Church, 312 S. 8th St. in El Centro, CA. Burial will immediately follow at Evergreen Cemetery in El Centro, CA. Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on July 9, 2019