

With profound sadness we announce the passing of Beryl Jean, our loving and devoted mother, grandmother, and friend to all whose lives she touched. She left us while sleeping peacefully at her residence in Imperial, California. She was 81 years old. Born in Tucumcari, New Mexico, her family settled in Brawley, CA where she attended Brawley Union High School and was a graduate of the class of 1957. Beryl then attended Palomar College where she met the love of her life Michael George Nicholas during a chorus class they shared. Later in life she and Mike continued their joy of singing together in the Imperial Valley Master Chorale. As a young wife and mother, she was active in the Brawley Junior Womans Club for many years, serving as President and receiving the honor of Club Woman of the Year. She was a talented artist and avid reader. While raising her family she also worked with Mike in his photography business and she and her sister owned and operated a gift shop called Giftaray in Brawley. She was the beloved mother of Michael Marvin (Irish) Nicholas and Nicole (Robert) Gilles, and proud grandmother of Claire, Michael Andre and Mia. Beryl was sister to Deidre (Lee) Blevins, aunt to Brisa, and grantie to Kaiden. She was predeceased by her parents Marvin Pollock and Eugenia Foster Pollock. Most of all Beryl loved her family. She was proud to be married to her devoted husband of 60 years. One of her greatest joys was spending time with her grandchildren. She will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts. Due to COVID restrictions, a private burial will be held at River View Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Humane Society of Imperial County.





